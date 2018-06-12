The first reviews for Incredibles 2 are in – and it’s looking REALLY good

Brad Bird’s superhero sequel is well worth the 14-year wait, according to US critics

The first reviews for Incredibles 2 are in from the US and, so far, they’re looking pretty incredible.

Brad Bird’s sequel has a 96% rating on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising it for its feminist narrative, the way it can appeal to all ages, the wit of its characters and its jazzy score.

In the new film, Elastigirl has been recruited to revamp the image of the illegal band of superheroes, while her husband Bob struggles with being a stay-at-home Dad.

New villain The Underminer, meanwhile, who we met at the end of the first movie, lurks ominously over the Incredibles and their pal Frozone.

It’s been 14 years since the first movie won critics over, but US Weekly deems it “worth the incredibly long wait” and The Playlist writes: “It would have been a relief if, 14 years later, Incredibles 2 had simply met expectations. Instead, it exceeds them.”

Incredibles 2’s modernity has been lauded by many, too, with CBR saying the film “artfully dodges a lot of the tired tropes associated with husband-wife role-swaps”.

The Hollywood Reporter notes the movie’s “pronounced female slant”, stating: “This sex reversal where physical achievement and societal role acceptance are concerned is the central dramatic conceit and sociological preoccupation of Incredibles 2, which will make it as popular with women of all ages as it will be for kids.”

Incredibles 2 has “plenty of crackling entertainment value here for viewers from 5 to 95” and is “boosted by central characters that remain vastly engaging and a deep supply of wit”, adds the review.

Many writers also applaud the soundtrack, with USA Today writing: “Michael Giacchino’s score swings harder than ever”.

Variety, on the other hand, says that the film is “fun, but far from incredible”, adding that “something is missing: the thrill of discovery — the crucial sensation that the movie is taking us someplace we haven’t been”.

Incredibles 2 hits UK cinemas on 13th July, one incredibly frustrating month after the US release.