Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock films for racism documentary at Black Lives Matter protest

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been spotted filming for a documentary about racism at Black Lives Matter protests in London.

In a short clip shared on Twitter, the girl group star can be seen listening to a speaker in the centre of the protest, whilst surrounded by a camera crew.

It was reported earlier this year that Pinnock was set to make a documentary on racism for BBC Three, highlighting issues surrounding race and prejudice in the UK.

The 28-year-old singer shared a picture of her at the protest on Instagram, with the caption: “A moment of unity I will NEVER forget…BLACK LIVES MATTER.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is making a documentary for the BBC about racism, and has been seen at the #BlackLivesMatter protests filming for it already ???? #LittleMix pic.twitter.com/uQ4pQ78rbc — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) June 8, 2020

Pinnock’s participation in the protests, which were a result of the killing of black 46-year-old George Floyd by white police officer Derek Chauvin in the US, follow a video she shared on Instagram last week, detailing her experience as the only black member of Little Mix.

In the five-minute emotional clip, she sent her condolences to Floyd’s family before saying that she had to “work 10 times harder” to mark her place in Little Mix because of her race.

“My reality is wanting to see other artists who I know are so talented but will never get opportunities I have had because to the industry, they are not marketable, but they will get behind someone else with the aspects of Black culture the world wants to see, but will leave behind the aspects they feel make them unmarketable,” she added.

“My reality is all the times I’ve felt invisible within my group, part of me is fully aware that my experience would’ve been even harder to cope with had I been dark-skinned.”

“Our reality is no matter how far you think you’ve come, racism exists,” she said. “It exists in sports, in the creative industries, in politics and policies, in the streets, and in the hearts of racist individuals. We are no longer in a position where we need to be quiet on this matter. So let’s all continue to speak up on racism and keep this movement going.”

