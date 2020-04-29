Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock ‘set to front new BBC documentary about racism’

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is reportedly set to be the face of a new BBC Three documentary about racism.

The Little Mix star is thought to examine and highlight issues surrounding race and prejudice in the UK.

It’s thought the documentary won’t focus on Pinnock’s personal life, but rather the wider impact on society as a whole.

A source told The Sun: “Leigh-Anne has been vocal about racism in society and BBC Three wanted to get her on board to see if she would speak with them about it.

“The documentary will be opening the eyes of those who may not have been aware of issues like colourism, the prejudicial treatment of people of the same race based on the colour of their skin.”

It’s thought filming for the documentary is currently on hold, on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

RadioTimes.com has contacted representatives of Leigh-Anne Pinnock and the BBC for comment.

This follows the success of her bandmate, Jesy Nelson, and her documentary for BBC Three.

In January 2020, Odd One Out won the National Television Award for Best Factual Entertainment Show.

The hard-hitting documentary recounted Nelson’s experience with online trolls and how she struggled to feel comfortable in her own skin.

Little Mix will also be on television later in the year with their new talent show, The Search.

The hugely successful girl-group are looking for a brand new pop band they can help mentor.

Earlier in the year, Nelson told us at the NTAs: “We just want to find something really different. I mean, ideally, we’d like to find another… I’d like to find a mixed group, or a boy group.

“But just, for me personally, I want to find someone who can dance, sing, the full shebang, the full package.”

The Search will air on the BBC soon.