What is Big Brother: Best Shows Ever Show? When is it on TV?

In recent years, Big Brother was a shadow of its glorious former self, and most people would struggle to name the last couple of winners.

But in its heyday everybody was talking about this addictive social experiment, contestants became celebrities overnight and we were gripped, waiting for every twist and turn. Romances, arguments, diary room meltdowns – it all made amazing telly.

Now E4 is taking us back to the start, reminding us of some the show’s most iconic moments from its Channel 4 years.

Here’s everything you need to know about nostalgia-fuelled throwback, Big Brother: Best Shows Ever Show.

When is Big Brother: Best Shows Ever Show on?

We’re waiting on an exact air date from E4, but the show aims to celebrate Big Brother’s 20 year anniversary, which falls on 18th July.

Which best bits will be featured on Big Brother: Best Shows Ever Show?

This remains to be seen although the trailer, posted by Big Brother’s legendary narrator Marcus Bentley, featured three stand-out moments: Jackie Stallone’s arrival in the CBB house, Nikki Grahame’s tantrum and George Galloway’s embarrassing decision to act like a cat.

Who will host Big Brother: Best Shows Ever Show?

This is the best bit – original host Davina McCall is back, alongside Celebrity Big Brother winner and Bit on the Side host Rylan Clark Neal, who is a superfan of the series. The iconic duo have helped to select the episodes we will be revisiting and are both excited to revisit such a special time in their careers.

Davina says: “I lived and breathed Big Brother for 11 years of my life. I didn’t miss one single episode. Not one week goes by when I don’t quote the show in some form. It made me laugh, it made me cry and most importantly it taught me to never judge a book by its cover. I love the show with all of my heart and can’t wait to share it with a whole new audience. And of course, all you diehard fans out there…It’s good to be back. Big Brother’s missed you.”

Rylan says: “After being off air for nearly two years I’m so excited to be bringing some much-needed Big Brother back to our lives. Over the years Big Brother has brought ground breaking television moments for many reasons, but now so more than ever whilst we’re all playing the role of housemates, let’s go back and rewind the clock to some of our favourite ever episodes. There will be laughs, tears and drama, but most of all we get to relive some of Big Brother’s greatest episodes.”

Will Big Brother ever return for good?

Rylan has always fully supported the idea of the show making a comeback, telling us he thinks it would work on Netflix. There have been rumours flying around since C5 axed the show in 2018, but there is no firm news on Big Brother returning.

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever Show will air soon on E4.