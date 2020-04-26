The Masked Singer returns for lockdown special with Joel Dommett

The nation went wild for The Masked Singer UK when it aired on ITV earlier in the year.

A bunch of celebrities donned elaborate and enormous costumes to conceal their identities and it was down to a panel of famous judges to determine who was hiding behind the masks.

The ratings hit was fronted by Joel Dommett, and he’s bringing the format back for a smaller version while the UK is in lockdown.

It’s all a part of his show, Home Alone with Joel Dommett, where tonight (26th April), he will be joined by Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross for a chat.

But, the trio will all play a scaled down version of The Masked Singer with three celebrities covering their faces while the sing a quick song.

ITV have released a clip from tonight’s episode as Ross, McCall and Dommett ponder over the celebrities.

Dommett says to his pals: “I have missed you since The Masked Singer, guys.

“This is why I decided to arrange this very special lockdown version of The Masked Singer. I thought it would cheer us up in these dark times.

Tomorrow on Home Alone with Joel Dommett – We play lockdown Masked Singer with @ThisisDavina and @wossy … I’m in the bath with @RobbieRinder .. @RitaOra plays us out at the end of the show and LOADS more. Sunday 10pm @itv2 pic.twitter.com/rExax7ZzzF — Joel Dommett (@joeldommett) April 25, 2020

“I have arranged three masked singers and even I don’t know who they are, pick your favourite and then they will reveal who they are.”

A male figure performs Tom Jones’ Sex Bomb while the image of a bear covers his face.

Who is behind the mask?

Earlier in the year, Nicola Roberts was crowned as the first winner of The Masked Singer UK.

She was disguised as Queen Bee and faced a tough competition from Jason Manford who was disguised as Hedgehog.

Katherine Jenkins as Octopus came in third place – here’s the rest of the celebrities from The Masked Singer.

Home Alone with Joel Dommett airs tonight on ITV2 at 10pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.