Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Natalie Portman wears cape with names of snubbed female directors at the Oscars

Natalie Portman wears cape with names of snubbed female directors at the Oscars

The Dior gown certainly got people talking

Natalie Portman Oscars

Natalie Portman made a statement on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday 9th February.

Advertisement

She is presenting at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony but it was her outfit that got people talking.

Teaming her black, floor-length gown, with a satin cape, Portman made the sartorial choice to have the names of snubbed female directors embroidered in to her cape.

The names of female directors that could be seen clearly along the side of her cape included: Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Melina Matsoukas (Queen and Slim), Alma Har’el (Honey Boy) Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire) and Mati Diop (Atlantics).

Much has been made of the above directors being snubbed from the Directing category, which is made up entirely of men.

Many on Twitter were quick to praise Portman for her statement gown, with one writing: “Natalie Portman wearing custom Dior at the 2020 Academy Awards. The names of all the snubbed female directors are embroidered on the gown. Queen.”

A second commented: “Natalie Portman showed up at the #oscars with the names of the female directors that weren’t nominated embroidered on her dress. so we have no choice but to stan forever.”

Advertisement

This was much the same at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes, who also failed to include any female directors.

Tags

All about Oscars: 92nd Annual Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Freshly painted Oscar Statues in preparation for the Governors Awards and the 82nd Academy Awards at a secret location on October 19, 2009 in Northern Los Angeles County, California. (Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Bong Joon-ho with the award for Best Director for 'Parasite' during the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet)

Parasite Everything you need to know about Bong Joon-ho's Oscar nominated film

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Freshly painted Oscar Statues in preparation for the Governors Awards and the 82nd Academy Awards at a secret location on October 19, 2009 in Northern Los Angeles County, California. (Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)

Oscars 2020 | Full list of winners

82nd Annual Academy Awards - "Meet The Oscars" New York

Why doesn’t the Oscars 2020 have a host?

82nd Annual Academy Awards - "Meet The Oscars" New York

Who votes for the Academy Awards – and why are they called the Oscars