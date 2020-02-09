Accessibility Links

Oscars 2020 | Full list of winners

Who won at the 2020 Academy Awards? Fill list of Oscar nominees and winners updated on the night

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Freshly painted Oscar Statues in preparation for the Governors Awards and the 82nd Academy Awards at a secret location on October 19, 2009 in Northern Los Angeles County, California. (Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)

The 2020 Oscars are here, and with one of the tightest Best Picture races in years this is bound to be an Academy Awards to remember. But who will triumph at cinema’s biggest awards ceremony?

Will 1917 follow on from its BAFTA dominance to take the top prizes, or can Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood sneak away with the crown? Are Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger a lock for Best Actor and Actress, or could there be a major upset?

And will it be a big night for South Korean thriller Parasite, a critics’ favourite that could break through the subtitles barrier to take home some silverware?

All will be revealed during the televised 92nd Academy Awards, which starts at 8:00pm Eastern Time (aka midnight British Summer Time) on Monday 10th February – and we’ll be updating our list of winners throughout the ceremony, so be sure to check back throughout the night to see how this year’s results are panning out.

BEST PICTURE

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • JoJo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
  • Parasite

BEST DIRECTOR

  • Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
  • Todd Phillips – Joker
  • Sam Mendes – 1917
  • Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
  • Bong Joon-ho – Parasite  

BEST ACTOR

  • Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
  • Leonardo Di Caprio – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
  • Adam Driver – Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS

  • Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
  • Charlize Theron – Bombshell
  • Renee Zellweger – Judy

Read more: The biggest snubs at this year’s Oscars 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

  • Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
  • Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino – The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci – The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

  • Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
  • Laura Dern – Marriage Story
  • Scarlett Johansson – JoJo Rabbit
  • Florence Pugh – Little Women
  • Margot Robbie – Bombshell

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

  • Rian Johnson – Knives Out
  • Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story 
  • Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns – 1917 
  • Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

  • Steven Zaillian – The Irishman 
  • Taika Waititi – JoJo Rabbit
  • Todd Phillips and Scott Silver – Joker 
  • Greta Gerwig – Little Women 
  • Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

  • How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • I Lost My Body
  • Klaus
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

  • Corpus Christi (Poland)
  • Honeyland (North Macedonia)
  • Les Miserables (France)
  • Pain and Glory (Spain)
  • Parasite (South Korea)

Read More: All your questions answered from how voting works to why they’re called The Oscars

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • The Lighthouse
  • 1917
  • Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

  • I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
  • (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
  • I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough
  • Into The Unknown – Frozen 2
  • Stand Up – Harriet

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

  • The Irishman
  • JoJo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

  • American Factory
  • The Cave
  • The Edge of Democracy
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

  • In The Absence
  • Learning To Skateboard In a Warzone If You’re a Girl
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • St Louis Superman
  • Walk Run Cha-Cha

BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

  • Dcera
  • Hair Love
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The Neighbour’s Window
  • Saria
  • A Sister

BEST EDITING

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • JoJo Rabbit
  • Parasite

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

  • The Irishman
  • JoJo Rabbit
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
  • Parasite

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

  • Bombshell
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
  • 1917

BEST SOUND EDITING

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST SOUND MIXING

  • Ad Astra
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood 

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

  • Avengers: Endgame
  • The Irishman
  • The Lion King
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
When is the Oscars 2020 in the UK?

Oscars 2020 Red carpet coverage will begin at 10pm UK time and the ceremony will start at 1am UK time. You can access it with a Sky Cinema Pass with Now TV. Start your seven day Now TV free trial.

All about Once upon a Time... in Hollywood

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

