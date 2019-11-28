The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Angela Scanlon and Marvin Humes.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7.30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

The voice of Desert Island Discs, Lauren Laverne, will join Scanlon and Humes to talk about her role as ambassador for new campaign Music4Dementia2020 which aims to offer music as part of their care for those diagnosed with dementia.

Laverne recently opened up about her own connection to the benefits of using music for those who are ill, telling Woman and Home: “My dad was ill, and we were in an extremely stressful situation. And just putting some music on, it can be massively helpful. There were very difficult times, dark days.”

Comedian turned author Ben Miller will also be on the show to promote his new children’s book, The Boy Who Made the World Disappear.