Daisy Ridley calls Kylo Ren a “flirt” as she raps recap of all eight Star Wars movies

Here’s a little something you may not have expected to see today: Daisy Ridley rapping the entire Star Wars saga in roughly two minutes.

The actress appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show to promote next month’s The Rise of Skywalker, before bursting into the rap with Fallon serving as a hype man in the background.

The performance offers a number of light-hearted takes on how the previous eight episodes unfolded, including Ridley’s stance on the “Han shot first” controversy, and a playful jab at the much-maligned prequel character Jar Jar Binks.

The rap also refers to Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) as a flirt due to his tendency to go topless in 2017’s The Last Jedi.

The Rise of Skywalker will (supposedly) bring the main Star Wars saga to a close, wrapping up dangling plot threads from the previous films in the series.

One of the central mysteries of the new movie is what form Kylo and Rey’s relationship will take by the time the credits roll: bitter enemies, unstable allies or perhaps even star-crossed lovers?

Rey will also have to deal with the reemergence of iconic Star Wars baddie Darth Sidious aka Emperor Palpatine, as portrayed by Ian McDiarmid.

A new clip revealed yesterday showed Rey, Poe (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) back in action, up against a set of stormtroopers equipped with jet packs.

The teaser quickly received the meme treatment from some Twitter users.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be in UK cinemas from 19th December 2019