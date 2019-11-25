The clip sees heroes Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) in addition to Chewbacca, C-3PO and BB8 as they find themselves the victim of a high-speed pursuit in the desert.

And as if being on the run from First Order stormtroopers wasn’t bad enough, things get even worse for the bunch when they make a startling new discovery – that the stormtroopers have developed the ability to fly.

As the stormtroopers take off into the air, a panicking Finn incredulously asks, “They fly now?” before the suspicion is confirmed by Poe, who echoes back: "They fly now!"

More like this

Before this, we see Rey desperately shooting at the chasing stormtroopers, in what was already looking like a thrilling chase scene.

Details of the film's plot have understandably been kept under wraps but that hasn’t stopped fans speculating as to possible events in the saga's close – and this latest clip will give them even more to chew upon until the film finally arrives next month.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is released in UK cinemas on December 19, 2019