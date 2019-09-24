Accessibility Links

BBC News special will replace The One Show tonight following shock Supreme Court decision

Andrew Neil is set to present a news special, after the Supreme Court ruled that suspending Parliament was unlawful

BBC One will replace The One Show with a news special on Tuesday night, following the Supreme Court’s ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue Parliament was unlawful.

Earlier this month Mr Johnson suspended Parliament for five weeks, with many arguing that the suspension would prevent MPs from working during the run-up to Brexit on 31st October.

Lady Hale, Supreme Court President, ruled Mr Johnson acted “unlawfully” and that “the effect [of the suspension] on the fundamentals of democracy was extreme.”

Andrew Neil, the BBC political correspondent and former host of late-night politics show This Week, posted on his Twitter feed announcing that he was “preparing to present a BBC One News Special at 7pm tonight” following the historic ruling.

“We will bring you all the latest news and analysis following today’s historic Supreme Court decision,” he added.

The One Show will now air on BBC Two.  The scheduling announcement was made on Twitter, telling fans the weekday evening staple “has not been prorogued”.

Politics Live has also been added to BBC2’s schedule, and will air on Tuesday at 3.45pm.

The One Show will air on BBC Two at 7pm, while Andrew Neil will present a News Special on BBC One at the same time. 

