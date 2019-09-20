How to buy tickets for The Who: The Moving On! Tour live in the UK 2020

The Who are one of the most influential rock bands of all time, and are still going strong 55 years on from their debut in 1964.

With their cult classic mod film Quadrophenia also celebrating it’s 40th anniversary this year, now is a perfect time to book tickets to see Roger Daltery and Pete Townshend perform along with a complete symphony orchestra.

The Moving On! Tour will feature classic hits such as Love, Reign o’er Me, My Generation, Won’t Get Fooled Again, Baba O’Riley and much much more, so this is likely to be a gig rock fans will not want to miss!

What venues and dates are The Who playing live?

16 March 2020 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

18 March 2020 – The 3Arena, Dublin

21 March 2020 – Utility Arena Newcastle, Newcastle upon tyne

23 March 2020 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

25 March 2020 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

30 March 2020 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

1 April 2020 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

3 April 2020 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

6 April 2020 – M & S Bank Arena, Liverpool

8 April 2020 – The SSE Arena, Wembley, London

How can I get tickets to see The Who live on tour in 2020?

Tickets will be available here.

Tickets for all dates go on general sale at 10am on Friday 20 September 2020, or presale tickets are available if you are a member of Live Nation.

Have they still got it?

Here’s a taster of what to expect as they perform one of their biggest hits Baba O’Riley: