  3. There are three massive cameos in Hobbs and Shaw that will blow your mind

*Major spoilers for Hobbs and Shaw to follow*

As if it wasn’t enough to have Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Idris Elba, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren and Vanessa Kirby in the same film, director David Leitch managed to sneak three massive names in under the radar for his Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw.

Two of Leitch’s old colleagues and a good pal of The Rock’s make cameo appearances in the film – and most audiences won’t have a clue about them until they pop up on screen.

Leitch says he is glad that audiences are becoming more respectful about spoilers, even when it comes to the cast list of a film.

“I saw in Avengers: Endgame, [the directors were] constantly like ‘no spoilers anywhere’,” he said. “And I think people are really starting to feel like well we’re part of the process, and the artists are including us in this process, and I think when people access Twitter and Instagram they feel like they have more access to artists as well, so when an artist says please let people have the first time experience, people are respecting it more.”

On that note, we hope you’re prepared to keep schtum about these cameos, as we’ll be breaking them down below…

Ryan Reynolds as Locke

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Actor/producer Ryan Reynolds visits Build Series to discuss "Deadpool 2" at Build Studio on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Reynolds steps in here in a small but crucial role, as Locke, the CIA agent who brings the case to Luke Hobbs, and leads him to work with Shaw in the first place. He appears a couple of times throughout the movie, and then sends it off with a bizarre joke in the post-credits scene…

Kevin Hart as Air Marshal Dinkley

(AUSTRALIA OUT) American actor, Kevin Hart, is in Sydney with his co-star, Tiffany Haddish, for the premiere of their new film, The Secret Life of Pets 2, at the Sydney Film Festival, June 5, 2019. (Photo by Dominic Lorrimer/Fairfax Media via Getty Images)c

There’s boundless comedic potential in the relationship between Hart, who plays an Air Marshall who is keen to see some real action, and the titular stars of the film. Though they only run into each other briefly, he tracks them down again later, and makes it clear that he’s keen to get involved in whatever they’ve got going next. Director David Leitch suggested he could feature in a plethora of potential sequels… Please make it so.

Rob Delaney as Agent Loeb

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Rob Delaney attends the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss "Catastrophe" Season 2 at AOL Studios In New York on April 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Delaney made an unforgettable cameo in Leitch’s previous film, Deadpool 2, as Peter, a bang average man who briefly teams up with the superhero and his gang of super-powered mutant pals. He doesn’t have quite as much to do here, but he pops up as an agent who enlists Shaw to help Hobbs track down the virus.

Hobbs and Shaw is out NOW

