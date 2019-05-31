Karen takes on Phil in EPIC EastEnders showdown – see the new pics

EastEnders‘ Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) may be the hardest man in Walford but has he met his match when tiger mum Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) confronts him on Friday 31st May over stepson Dennis Rickman (Bleu Landau) terrorising her family?

Mouthy matriarch Karen believes delinquent Denny was responsible for attacking her vulnerable twin boys Chatham and Riley earlier in the week after they identified him to their brother-in-law Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith).

Relations between Walford’s kids are already strained after an ill-fated trip to the park turned sour when Dennis got hit by a football, with young Bailey Baker (Kara-Leah Fernandes) taking the blame for Ollie Carter’s act of violence. Humiliated thinking Bailey got the better of him, Dennis was out for revenge but was he really behind the terrifying attack on the Taylor twins by masked yobs?

New pictures just released by the BBC show that, in typical fashion, incandescent Karen storms over to the Mitchell house with Gray in tow to tell Phil and Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) to keep Denny in line – with Gray backing his mother-in-law the lairy launderette worker doesn’t hold back, showing no fear as she squares up to the menacing Mitchell. But as Dennis protests his innocence, has she got the wrong end of the stick?

The row has unexpected repercussions for the Mitchells when Dennis strops off after Karen leaves, insisting he’s being blamed for something he didn’t do, and accidentally shoves stepsister Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) which leads her to admit to Sharon she never had an abortion and is still pregnant by Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) – has Dennis harmed her baby? And how will Sharon react to the news, considering she slept with her toy boy ex when he thought Lou had gone through with the termination?

