Leah and Justin in surprise Home and Away hook up!

Summer Bay sizzles with new romance as Home and Away‘s Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) sleeps with close pal Justin Morgan (James Stewart) on Tuesday 23rd April – is it just a one-off or will the pair become frisky friends with benefits?

The passion ignites out of the scandal that grips the Morgan family when Brody is caught canoodling in a caravan with flame-haired mistress Simone by horrified wife Ziggy.

Shamefully confessing he’s been having an affair behind her back, Brody admits to Zig their marriage is over. But if that wasn’t enough, Ziggy is even more upset to learn brother-in-law Justin already knew about the infidelity and kept his sibling’s saucy secret.

The Astonis and the rest of the Morgan clan turn on Justin labelling him a traitor, and even when he pleads he tried to make Brody come clean earlier it falls on deaf ears.

Riddled with guilt as both families fall apart and battle lines are drawn between bitter Ziggy and cheating Brody, who pledges himself to Simone, Justin offloads to Leah about the situation.

Kind-hearted Leah arranges to spend a fun day at the beach with Justin to cheer him up on Thursday 25th April, and he’s so touched by the gesture friendship turns into passion and the pair kiss and end up in bed!

The morning after there’s surprisingly little awkwardness between as the mates discuss whether it was a silly mistake or something more, and Leah even light-heartedly plays a prank pretending she wants them to move in and settle down immediately!

Reassuring him she’s only having a laugh, Leah and Justin are so at ease around each other it leads to another sexy session between the sheets – but they decide to keep it on the down low until they establish what their encounter means for their future…

