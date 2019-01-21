Has Hayley Slater left EastEnders after admitting herself to hospital?

A fragile Hayley Slater (Katie Jarvis) has sought medical help after admitting to doctors on tonight’s EastEnders that she’d been experiencing suicidal thoughts.

The overwrought new mum was seen opting to remain under the care of doctors as she made the decision to leave her daughter Cherry in the care of the rest of the Slaters.

Events came to a head in the wake of last week’s drama, which saw Hayley deliberately step out into the path of a van – the latest attempt she’d made on her own life after being talked down from the ledge of a high-rise tower block back in October last year.

Monday’s episode saw Hayley temporarily discharge herself from Albert Square and return back to the Slaters. But after getting into trouble while assembling a baby gym for Cherry, Hayley was witnessed by Kat attempting to self harm with a screwdriver.

After a heart to heart during which Kat said that she was now in need of some “tough love”, Hayley accepted that she needed professional help and headed back to hospital.

An emotional cliffhanger then found Hayley waving goodbye to her nearest and dearest as she readied herself for psychiatric treatment.

RadioTimes.com understands that this isn’t the last we’ve seen of the character, though, with Hayley set to feature again on EastEnders in the weeks ahead.

