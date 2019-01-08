Breda catches Louis trying to escape – is he the Hollyoaks killer’s next victim?

Hollyoaks hostage Louis Loveday (Karl Collins) makes a daring attempt to escape his captor Breda McQueen (Moya Brady) next week only to be caught in the act by the serial killing nanny. Does this mean he’s set to become her next target in her mission to rid the world of deadbeat dads?

In a cheeky nod to Steven King’s classic tale Misery, Louis is being held against his will confined to a bed with two broken legs and is at the mercy of the kooky childminder, who attacked him upon discovering he had betrayed his family – including young son Daniel – when his cheating with ex-wife Simone (Jacqueline Boatswain) and former sister-in-law Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) was exposed at the altar as he was due to marry Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter).

Everyone back in the village thinks Louis simply sloped off with his tail between his legs after his philandering became public knowledge, so nobody is looking for him. The terrified teacher is incarcerated at Breda’s deserted family pig farm where she grew up and doesn’t yet know about the crimes of his captor who has spared his life – so far. Her other victims including Russ Owen, Glenn Donovan and Carl Costello all share the profile of being unfit fathers, a trigger for Ms McQueen who had a violent father as a child.

Why has Breda kept Louis alive so far?

Deciding to keep him alive so as long as he promises to mend his ways, Breda is in top Annie Wilkes form next week as she cares for Louis who wants to write a letter of apology to the love of his life – Simone. When his health takes a turn for the worst, Breda says she will call a doctor out, but will she really want to draw attention to her kidnapping of Hollyoaks High’s former deputy head?

The week ends on a cliffhanger as Louis waits while Breda is out and manages to jump out of bed to try and grab his phone so he can call for help. Discovering the bedroom door is locked, Louis realises he is Breda’s prisoner – and when she returns catching him trying to get away she is not happy…

Has Louis unwittingly sealed his own fate by angering the multiple merry murderess? Or can he overpower her and get away? Hollyoaks’ recent new year trailer teased an upcoming scene where he finds the confession letter Breda wrote to the police admitting she was the serial killer they were looking for, so expect more tension at the farm as the situation gets increasingly deadly for Louis…

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.