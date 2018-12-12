Chesney robs Dev to fund Sinead’s cancer treatment in Coronation Street

The residents of Coronation Street rally round Sinead Tinker (Katie McGlynn) on Wednesday 12 December when she learns her cancer has spread and she needs to restart chemotherapy immediately, but a bright idea from her auntie Beth Sutherland (Lisa George) involves stealing from the kebab shop to pay for life-saving treatment and convincing Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) to fake a mugging!

Scared of harming her unborn baby, pregnant Sinead admits to husband Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) she has been avoiding chemo for weeks but the death of her fellow cancer patient Steff gives her a tragic wake-up call, and as doctors confirm her condition has worsened it’s time to start up the treatment as soon as possible.

On Monday 10 December, Beth found a specialist clinic in Germany that could be the answer to her niece’s prayers but the cost is astronomical. Briefly considering robbing the factory safe, Beth then persuades reluctant Chesney to steal the takings from Prima Doner and pretend he’s been mugged, with Beth’s gormless husband Kirk Sutherland (Andy Whyment) posing as his attacker who will then secretly pocket the cash and use it to pay for Sinead’s therapy.

The plan is underway on Wednesday 12 December, and Kirk dons the balaclava and snatches the bag containing the kebab shop takings from Ches and runs off – but doesn’t bank on boss Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) giving chase. Meanwhile, Sinead is mortified when she discovers what Beth has done and arouses the corner shop king’s suspicions by returning the bag, innocently claiming she found it abandoned by the bins. However, CCTV footage shows no evidence of the cash being left there – leaving Dev to wonder why she lied…

Who takes the blame for robbing Dev to save pregnant Sinead?

On Friday 14 December, Dev threatens to get the police involved and Ches makes the brave decision to take the fall by ‘confessing’ he came up with the fake robbery to pay for Sinead’s expensive treatment abroad! How will Dev react?

Daniel objects to the community’s well-meaning attempts to help his wife, and blames Beth and Chesney for causing Sinead unnecessary stress. As she faces her darkest hour, and with the chance of attending the European clinic seemingly scuppered, is sickly Sinead on borrowed time?

