Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd teases surprise new year death for the Platts

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd has revealed that one member of his screen family might not be seeing much of 2019. The actor – who plays fan favourite David Platt – told the Daily Star Sunday that this festive season might not be so merry for the Platts: “This year, I think someone dies at New Year. It might be someone to do with the Platts, and no, it’s not David’s dog.”

The Platt clan are infamous for having ill-fated Christmases, with previous Decembers having seen Bethany collapse and Nick sleep with David’s wife Kylie. Despite David having been born on Christmas Day 1990, it’s fair to say that the mood at Number 8 Coronation Street is rarely celebratory. Not that Shepherd (who won Best Actor at last week’s Inside Soap Awards) minds:

“I like the darker storylines,” he added to the tabloid. “And of course it’s nice to get awards but it’s not something that I go for. “I find it hard to take compliments. I didn’t win funniest male though did I? I was up for that the other year. Seriously though, it’s great when Corrie is doing well. EastEnders dominated for years and then Emmerdale and now we are.”

Of course, the big question remains as to who will be getting killed off: could matriarch Gail be meeting her maker? Might Audrey be doing her last shampoo-and-set at the salon? Is David going to be saying goodbye to Shona so soon after losing wife Kylie? Or will Nick come to a sticky end after making his recent return to Weatherfield?

Let the ghoulish speculation commence…

