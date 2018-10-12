Accessibility Links

  3. Line of Duty viewers surprised by the fate of Steve Arnott

Line of Duty viewers surprised by the fate of Steve Arnott

Did he survive that nasty fall?

Line of Duty fans were relieved (and a little surprised) to see DS Steve Arnott regain consciousness after a brutal attack and four-story fall onto concrete that would have killed a lesser man.

The copper, played by Martin Compston, was attacked by the balaclava-wearing killer who clubbed him with a baseball bat and sent him hurtling through the air onto the concrete floor below in last week’s shocking cliffhanger.

He may have an impressive list of injuries (fractured skill, fractured vertebrae, broken pelvis, broken leg, busted ribs) but most importantly, he “the Waistcoat” isn’t dead.

The episode seemed particularly apt on Easter Sunday.

This article was originally published on 17 April 2017

All about Line of Duty

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

