Coronation Street to kill Cormac off in tonight’s double bill

And Ryan is left feeling responsible

Coronation Street is to air a shock death in tonight’s double bill when Ali Neeson fails to resuscitate newcomer Cormac Truman following a drugs overdose.

Friday’s episodes will see Cormac getting ready for a night out at a new club with Ryan Connor, Sophie Webster and Bethany Platt. But Cormac’s offer of a line of coke goes down badly, with Sophie having to remind Ryan that his drug taking once almost got her killed.

As Sophie and Bethany leave, Ryan chases after them, while Cormac – now alone in the Connors’ flat – ends up slipping a bag of pills into Ryan’s coat pocket.

Out on the Street, Ryan does his best to reassure Sophie that he’s a changed man, little realising that more drugs-related drama is awaiting him back home.

When he returns to the flat, Ryan is left shocked when he’s met with the sight of Cormac fitting on the floor. But instead of immediately calling ambulance, Ryan instead rings his brother Ali, who dashes round and starts to perform CPR.

When the Weatherfield GP discovers that Ryan hasn’t contacted the emergency services, he urges him to. But before they arrive, Cormac passes away – his sudden death leaving Ryan fearing that reprisals could follow, thanks to Cormac’s father being psychopathic drug Ronan Truman. So will Cormac’s death leave the Connors fearing for their own futures?

