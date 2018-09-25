But now, as tabloid reports have revealed, Nick will make his comeback after fleeing a failing marriage. However, Nick's attempt to hide away on the Street won't prove to be successful as his estranged wife tracks him down. But how will she react when Nick tells her that he wants a divorce?

Said a source to the Daily Star: "When news broke that Nick was returning to Corrie there were lots of questioning over why. Now it seems he's run away from his wife."

Nick's attempts to extricate himself from his matrimonial vows will inevitably fuel fan speculation that he'll end up back in the arms of one of either Leanne or Carla, two former lovers who are currently still living in the neighbourhood.

But if he reignites that past relationship with Carla, might this set him on a collision course with his bitter enemy Peter Barlow? It's inevitable, surely?

