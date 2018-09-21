Will there be a series 3 of The Missing?

Here's hoping we haven't seen the last of Harry and Jack Williams' BBC1 mystery and Detective Julien Baptiste...

Will there be a series three of The Missing?

Advertisement

UPDATE The drama’s writers have confirmed that there will be a spin-off of The Missing with Julien Baptiste starring as Tcheky Karyo. Find out more here

Well, the bad news is nothing is confirmed…yet. The good news is that creators Harry and Jack Williams are open to another series if the idea is right.

“I think with the second one, we definitely didn’t want to do it in a cynical way,” Harry explained. “It was only when we had that story to tell: we’d done a story about losing someone; now we’re going to do a story about finding someone.

“It would have to be very different, it would have to not be cynical, and it would have to be saying something new,” he added. “Never say never.”

Executive producer Willow Grylls agrees: “The one thing we can say for certain is that like series two, it would be very different from series one and two.”

As for the dogged French detective Julien Baptiste, actor Tchéky Karyo is adamant that there is more to come from the character that has made him a UK hit.

“I hope there is still some skeleton in the closet for [series] 1, 2, 3… 4, 5, 6, 7!” he laughs.

“The guy, you know, went through so many stories; I’m sure there are so many things to say,” he added. “There was Hercule Poirot, and today we have Julien Baptiste!”

Advertisement

How could you say no to a pitch like that?