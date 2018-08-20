Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Coronation Street’s Peter Barlow tempted by Tina McIntyre lookalike?

Coronation Street’s Peter Barlow tempted by Tina McIntyre lookalike?

Carla puts Peter to the test next week

article-2552432-19FCED4700000578-25_634x340

Is Peter Barlow a changed man? It’s the question that Carla will be asking herself in next week’s Coronation Street when she puts the alcoholic-bookmaker-philanderer-turned-factory-investor to the test to see whether he really is a reformed character. As long-time viewers will recall, Peter began an affair with Tina back in 2013 on the day of his wedding to Carla. All ancient history now, but with Peter having recently kissed Carla after becoming her main financial backer at Underworld, she wants to make sure that he really is trustworthy.

Advertisement
corries-tina-mcintyre-and-peter-barlow-f71c5a4ba5ac5374c62b6-eae0f01

New plotline developments on the official Coronation Street website reveal that Carla will come up with a plan to see if Peter can really avoid temptation. The upcoming drama sees her call in a Tina lookalike and insist that Peter completes her interview for a job at the factory. As Peter quizzes the prospective employee, Carla watches on to see whether he falls into her trap.

Actor Chris Gascoyne recently said of the new storyline: “When interviewing for a new machinist, Carla is struck by how much like Tina one of the applicants is. So she decides to let Peter interview her and see how he handles it. She is testing whether or not he has changed. But will he pass the test? You’ll have to wait and see.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

article-2552432-19FCED4700000578-25_634x340
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 23 January 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 23 January 2018 Coronation Street - Ep 9369 Friday 2 February 2018 - 1st Ep Carla Connor [ALISON KING] is nervous knowing that Aidan and Kate are going for their initial tests to see if they can be a donor. Bored she invites herself back to Daniel Barlow’s [ROB MALLARD] flat after hearing that Sinead knocked him back. Once inside she is flirtatious and a smitten Daniel gets more than he bargained for! Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Coronation Street: Carla and Daniel get passionate – see the first-look pictures

15_08_coro_carla_peter_01fddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddd-29df

Coronation Street: Peter and Carla targeted in drive-by gun drama

Screen Shot 2017-12-19 at 06.29.06

Coronation Street: watch Carla return in brand-new Christmas 2017 trailer

46490

Coronation Street: full Christmas 2017 and New Year schedule is REVEALED

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more