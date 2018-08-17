Do you want to see a third series of The Coroner?

The daytime crime drama will not return to the BBC - but would you watch?

BBC daytime drama The Coroner will not return for a third series, according to one of the show’s stars Beatie Edney.

The crime procedural stars Claire Goose as single mum Jane Kennedy who returns to her hometown of Lighthaven in south Devon to investigate murders alongside former childhood sweetheart Detective Sergeant Davey Higgins (Matt Bardock).

Created by Sally Abbott, the drama has run for two successful series in the afternoons on BBC One, regularly attracting well over 1.2 million viewers and commanding a 20% share of all viewers on British television at that time.

But do you agree with the BBC? Are they right to axe the show? Would you like to see a third series?

