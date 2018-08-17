One of the drama's stars Beatie Edney said that the news was a "shame".

The hit daytime show stars Claire Goose as single mum Jane Kennedy who returns to her hometown of Lighthaven in south Devon to investigate murders alongside former childhood sweetheart Detective Sergeant Davey Higgins (Matt Bardock).

Edney, who also plays Ross’ servant Prudie Paynter in Poldark, plays Jane’s mother Judith. Also starring in the drama is Ivan Kaye as local publican Mick Sturrock.

Two series of the drama, created by Sally Abbott, have aired so far on BBC1, comprising twenty episodes in total.

The writer said that she based the characters of Jane and Davey on the unresolved sexual tension between Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracey in the 1949 film Adam’s Rib.