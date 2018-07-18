Meet the cast of Endeavour series five

The now-DS Morse returns for a new collection of mysteries

Shaun Evans – DS Endeavour Morse

Who does he play?

The younger version of John Thaw’s Inspector Morse from the original TV series, Evans’ Morse is currently a Detective Sergeant in Oxford.

Where do I know him from?

Endeavour is by far Evans’ best known role, though he has also appeared in Teachers, Silk, Ashes to Ashes and The Scandalous Lady W among other productions. He is also a director and helmed an episode of Casualty last year.

Roger Allam – DI Fred Thursday

Who does he play?

Morse’s immediate boss, Thursday is a detective formerly from London and a staunch family man.

Where do I know him from?

Allam is a longtime veteran of stage and screen, appearing in the likes of Ashes, to Ashes, Game of Thrones, Parade’s End, The Missing, The Book Thief, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and The Lady in the Van in the last few years alone. He also once appeared in a 1987 episode of Inspector Morse.

Anton Lesser – PCS Reginald Bright

Who does he play?

The by-the-book boss of Morse and Thursday, Bright has come to form a grudging respect for Morse’s methods.

Where do I know him from?

Lesser is probably best known now for his role as the villainous Qyburn in Game of Thrones, though he’s also had major roles in Wolf Hall, Ripper Street, Dickensian, The Hollow Crown and Agatha Christie’s Poirot in recent years.

Dakota Blue Richards – WPC Trewlove

Who does she play?

An enthusiastic young constable, Trewlove’s apparent naivety hides surprisingly useful skills and knowledge.

Where do I know her from?

Blue Richards burst onto the acting scene with the lead role of Lyra in the film adaptation of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy (though only the first film was made). She has since starred in e4 series Skins and other TV and film roles.