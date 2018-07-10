Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Who could England play in the World Cup 2018 knockout rounds?

Who could England play in the World Cup 2018 knockout rounds?

The Three Lions are into the quarter-finals, but when will their next matches be and who will they play?

VOLGOGRAD, RUSSIA - JUNE 18: Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images) TL

It’s happened: England are into the World Cup 2018 semi-finals after a comfortable 2-0 victory over Sweden.

Advertisement

It’s a win that poses some important questions: who will England face in the next round? When will their matches be on TV – and which channel will it be on?

Well, here’s some good news for everyone working 9-5: no matter the scenario, all of England’s knockout matches will take place either on a weekend or at 7pm on a weekday.

Here are all the details you need…

Click here for our full guide to TV, online and radio coverage of World Cup 2018

Who will England play in the World Cup semi-finals?

After their triumph over Sweden in the quarters, England will head into a semi-final with Croatia.

England will play Croatia at 7pm on Wednesday 11th July

The match will air on ITV, live from Luzhniki.

Who could England play in the World Cup final?

This game, if England get through, will see them play France after their 1-0 win over Belgium.

The final will be held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow at 4pm BST on Sunday 15th July, with the game airing both on ITV and BBC1.

What happens to England if they lose against Croatia?

They’ll still play one more game in Russia: the third-place play-off. It’s here they’ll battle Belgium for the tournament’s bronze prize.

The third-place play-off will be held in St Petersburg at 3pm BST on Saturday, July 14 on ITV

When is the World Cup third-place play-off on TV?

The losers of both semi-final games will face off on Saturday 14th July, 3pm at St Petersburg. The match will air on ITV.

Advertisement

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about FIFA World Cup 2018

Netherlands' players pose with their bronze medals at the end of the third place play-off football match between Brazil and Netherlands during the 2014 FIFA World Cup at the National Stadium in Brasilia on July 12, 2014. Netherlands won 3-0. AFP PHOTO / VANDERLEI ALMEIDA (Photo credit should read VANDERLEI ALMEIDA/AFP/Getty Images) TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Senegal and Alan Sugar

BBC responds to Lord Sugar's "seriously misjudged tweet" about Senegal World Cup football team

England Harry Kane win Colombia World Cup 2018

It's coming home? Who will England play next at the World Cup?

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 12 A Russian tourism shop selling a 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia football with flags of the competing nations on it in Moscow ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia on June 12, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

What World Cup games are live on TV today?

Japanese football fans at the world cup

The spirit of the World Cup is these Senegal and Japan fans cleaning up litter as they leave their games

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more