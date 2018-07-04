When is Our Girl on TV?

When is Our Girl back on TV?

Our Girl airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC1. But if you’re tuning in on Tuesday 19th June, your episode will be delayed by ten minutes, starting at 9:10pm and running for the usual full hour.

What will happen in the next series of Our Girl?

The first 2018 mini-series will encompass two separate plots.

First, 2 Section will head to Nigeria. “When they arrive in this village, some schoolgirls have been taken,” Our Girl creator Tony Grounds tells RadioTimes.com.

“That north part of Nigeria is controlled by Boko Haram whereas the south is government-controlled. So they go there and are embroiled in a situation that tries to free the schoolgirls,” he adds, explaining that he drew direct inspiration from the real-life 2014 abduction of 276 Chibok schoolgirls by the terrorist organisation.

The unit are then joined by special forces on the Guatemalan/Belize border on a separate mission where a couple of soldiers get lost in the jungle. “There are drug runners working that border and smuggling the drugs across it so they’re in a dangerous situation – there are people who would kill them given half the chance because they feel they might have rumbled their drug routes,” explains Grounds.

Yes, one pretty major one, actually. Elvis’s replacement is a bloke named Bones who heads up his old special forces unit when it comes to the rescue of 2 Section. Actor Olly Rix has described him as ” abrasive, brash and yet highly competent as a soldier”. Read more about the cast here.

What about Rab – is he ok?

Yes, Rab recovers and will be in the next series – as will Maisie and the rest of the 2 Section regulars. And we can expect to see a continuation of that blossoming romance between the two squaddies. “He definitely burns for her,” says Grounds. “I’m slightly conscious that I don’t want them to just bonk because where does it go from there? I’m quite enjoying an old fashioned romance because it wasn’t the primary one – obviously you had Elvis and Georgie and you don’t want two similar things going on – but the Maisie and Rab situation will continue in its own inimitable way.”

And Captain James – does he have a future in the army?

“He’s seen a lot of tours and he’s becoming battle weary and he’s starting to feel the stress of the trauma of each tour,” explains Grounds.

“He certainly continues for the next two tours but Captain James will be doing a lot of self reflection and therapy after the final tour, and then… is he somebody who would want to take a desk job in Whitehall? Because he’s had a career in the army. Or is he someone who would like a fresh start? He doesn’t know yet.”

Where is Our Girl filmed?

The 12 episodes of Our Girl were shot in South Africa and Malaysia over the course of nine months. Click here for more details.