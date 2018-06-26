Coronation Street: David proposes to Shona – Nick returns for the wedding?

Have the Platts finally got something to celebrate as David gets down on one knee?

Coronation Street are lining up yet another potential Weatherfield wedding as David Platt puts his troubles behind him next week and asks girlfriend Shona Ramsey to marry him – could this pave the way for the return of his big brother Nick Tilsley to be his best man?

Unfortunately, David’s spontaneous proposal on Wednesday 4 July doesn’t get the response he was hoping for when his cafe worker lover refuses to give him an answer, somewhat dampening his sudden matrimonial enthusiasm.

Shona eventually tells her other half it’s not the right time to discuss marriage as he’s still reeling from being sexually assaulted by mechanic Josh Tucker, not to mention the fact he’s just started community service for beating up Gary Windass, which happened while the stressed stylist was a ball of rage in trying to deal with his rape before reporting it to the police.

With the sound of wedding bells ringing out across the cobbles – Steve McDonald and Daniel Osbourne also recently proposed to respective partners Tracy Barlow and Sinead Tinker – it’s shaping up to be a summer packed full of nuptials.

Could this be the first clue as to what brings Nick Tilsley back to the street? Since it was announced in April that Ben Price would be reprising the role of the ex-bistro boss later this year having quit the role last summer, there’s been no word as to the circumstances of his return.

Perhaps he’ll be best man for his little brother? That’s if David gets back on track and Shona agrees to become Mrs Platt, of course. Could the most cursed clan of the cobbles be celebrating with a big fat Platt wedding by the autumn? Or is there another reason Shona is stalling on the idea of getting hitched?

