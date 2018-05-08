Former Coronation Street star Paula Lane speaks out on David and Shona’s relationship

Ex-Coronation Street star Paula Lane has revealed what she thinks of former screen husband David’s new relationship with Shona Ramsey. The actress, who bowed out as David’s wife in 2016, said that she felt Julia Goulding has proven to be a worthy successor to Kylie.

“The audience likes a girl who’s gone wrong but is trying to turn it around, like Kylie. I think Julia [Goulding], who plays Shona, brings something really fresh to the Street,” Lane told Inside Soap.

Speaking about the current Corrie drama that has seen David left struggling to speak out after being raped by Weatherfield mechanic Josh Tucker, Lane added: “I can’t believe what can happen to one person in such a short space of time! I’ve kept tabs on them and Jack [P Shepherd] is doing fabulous work as David. I know that Max and Lily have got a new mother figure in Shona, which is good for them.”

Upcoming episodes will see Shona fight for justice for David after he finally reveals all about what has happened to him.

However, show boss Kate Oates recently revealed that Josh will not be imprisoned for his crime. Said the producer: “I believe that, in this instance, David’s perpetrator wouldn’t be convicted. I’m not afraid of controversy – it’s more important to reflect the truth. If you tie things up with a bow, there’s a danger people will just think, ‘we don’t need to talk about this anymore. It’s done.’

“The ending will surprise people. David will get catharsis and some acknowledgement, but he might not get that legally. In soap, a lot of the justice comes from the community – Phil Collinson [Corrie producer from 2010 to 2013] called it the court of Coronation Street and I completely get that.”

As for Lane, she’s now set to appear in the new play #BeMoreMartyn about the life of Martyn Hett, who died in the Manchester Arena bombing last year.

The actress, who will play the role of Hett’s schoolfriend Rachel, said last week: “I am so thrilled to be joining Hope Theatre Company and to help continue Martyn’s legacy. To speak Rachel’s words and share her memories is an absolute honour and I’m looking forward to sharing this important message.”

