As Peter explains that nothing matters more to him than his family, a grieving Eva can be seen listening in at the door. Will she be able to keep her part of the deal or is Peter destined to find out that the baby he's holding in his arms is really Eva and Aidan's child?

Speaking recently about the drama that lies ahead, Catherine Tyldesley said: "Eva’s life is full of secrets and she’s feeling terribly guilty. It is eating away at her because she’s given away Aidan’s baby and now she doesn’t have either of them. She keeps thinking back to what they had together."

Coronation Street returns for an hour-long episode on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

