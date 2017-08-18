Silent Witness star Liz Carr thanks NHS staff as she speaks about “frightening” scissor attack

The actor says she is looking forward to getting back to playing Clarissa Mullery on the BBC drama after the ordeal

Silent Witness actor Liz Carr has thanked the “amazing” NHS staff who treated her after she was attacked by a man wielding two pairs of scissors near Euston station in London on Tuesday.

Posting on Twitter, she wrote:

Please have a read of my statement below. I want to say an extra Thank You to the amazing paramedics, ambulance crew & A&E staff #SaveTheNHS pic.twitter.com/pSrFkkth1f — Liz Carr (@thelizcarr) August 16, 2017

Silent Witness co-star Emilia Fox also backed Liz’s support for #SavetheNHS as she tweeted “HUGE amounts of love” to her fellow actor:

As always, in awe of you @thelizcarr . Let's get back to the Lyell asap. Sending you HUGE amounts of love #SaveTheNHS https://t.co/mycSYZSlcv — Emilia Fox (@EmiliaFox) August 16, 2017

Carr, who plays forensic scientist Clarissa Mullery in the BBC crime drama, was taken to hospital when she received “minor cuts” in the incident. She was discharged shortly afterwards.

The star, who suffers from congenital disorder arthrogryposis multiplex congenita and is a wheelchair user, was with her carer just before 8pm on Tuesday evening when the attack occurred.