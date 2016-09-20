"You know, we’ve seen Yoda as the teacher, as the wise Jedi Master, but I wanted to see Yoda just as the Jedi," series writer Jason Aaron says of the upcoming 26th issue. "So this puts him on a very unusual adventure."

"I really wanted to see just what it was like when Yoda was going out into the galaxy and being a Jedi. This story takes place before the Clone Wars and it’s set in a world we’ve never seen before."

As for that time-scale it's not expected to be too far back in time from Episode I. "We do get a brief appearance by Qui-Gon and young Obi-Wan, so that’ll probably help date it.

More like this

"We’re a bit hamstrung in terms of the time period of our main story, because Yoda’s chilling on Dagobah. So this was kind of the only way we could kill all those birds with one stone — to do one story that connects Luke, Yoda, and Obi-Wan all at the same time, while still taking place in three different time periods," Aaron explains.

And Yoda, would you believe, has an adversary.

"The other big challenge with Yoda, of course, is finding something that’s a challenge for him, right? Who can pose a threat to Yoda? I think we came up with an interesting answer to that question. That’s part of the mystery of this story. There’s a very specific reason that this is going to be quite the challenge for Yoda. It’s not a matter of just him being the more powerful Jedi. It’s a bit trickier than that."

"He’s still the Yoda we know," he promises, saying he loves just how much "playfulness" there is to the character.

Advertisement

And don't worry about the language. Once he's written the dialogue he says he goes back through and is sure to "Yoda it up".