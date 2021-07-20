Wrath of Man UK release date: Cast, trailer and where to watch online

A Guy Ritchie gangster film is always a special occasion, with the English director returning to the genre for revenge thriller Wrath of Man.

Better yet Ritchie will be re-teaming with frequent collaborator Jason Statham for the first time in 15 years, after the two redefined the crime genre with their early films Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Coronavirus restrictions mean much of the rest of the world have been lucky enough to see the Wrath of Man already, but the heist film is now finally heading to Ritchie and Statham’s home of the UK.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wrath of Man.

Wrath of Man UK release date

Wrath of Man has been set a UK release date of 23rd July 2021.

The film first premiered worldwide in April, and kicked off the summer movie season in the US on 7th May 2021.

However, the film was without a UK release date for some time, despite the film now being available on Blu-Ray and on-demand in other territories.

Wrath of Man cast

The big draw is of course Jason Statham, who has cemented himself as a dependable action man over the years and is more than comfortable as the stoic lead of a crime caper. He will be reunited with director Guy Ritchie, who gave the former model his first acting job in his own directorial debut Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Statham will be playing H, a mysterious cash truck driver working for armoured vehivle company Fortico.

Statham will be joined by Holt McCallany (Mindhunter) and Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful) as two Fortico guards and H’s co-workers, while Jeffrey Donovan (Fargo) portrays former platoon sergeant Jackson.

Scott Eastwood (Fast & Furious 8), Laz Alonso (The Boys) and DeObia Oparei (Loki) round out the cast as former members of Jackson’s platoon, along with Andy Garcia (The Godfather Part III) as an FBI agent with an interest in H.

Oh, and look out for an uncredited cameo from Post Malone as a robber!

Wrath of Man: Where to watch

Unlike many recent films that have opted for a hybrid release in cinemas and streaming through services such as Disney Plus Premier Access, Wrath of Man will be a theatrical exclusive.

This means the action thriller will only be available in cinemas at first, and will head to other services a few months later at the end of its theatrical window.

Wrath of Man online: Is it streaming?

Wrath of Man is available online in the US and other international markets, where the film opened in cinemas several months ago in May 2021.

Wrath of Man is available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Fandango Now, Vudu, Xbox, Redbox and Verizon in the US.

However, Wrath of Man won’t be streaming in the UK for some time – the Guy Ritchie thriller was only made available on-demand on 13th July 2021, around 10 weeks after it was released in cinemas.

By this time frame, Wrath of Man will be available to stream in the UK from around late September to early October 2021. The film will then likely be available to buy or rent on services such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple Tv, Google Play, BT TV and Sky Store, and will possibly come to streaming services such as NOW a few months after that.

Wrath of Man reviews

As with many of Guy Ritchie’s later films, Wrath of Man has received mixed reviews, though most agree the film delivers the intense thrill ride one would expect from a Ritchie and Statham team-up. The film currently stands at 66 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and 57 per cent on Metacritic – but the audience scores are much higher at 90 per cent and 6.9 respectively.

Ritchie and Statham were the focus of much of the praise, with K. Austin Collins of Rolling Stone saying that the duo have “got the compatible swagger that makes the movie worth watching”, adding that “combine the two and you get swift, muscular and — perhaps best of all — coherent action.”

Ritchie, in particular, was commended, with Matt Zoller Seitz of RogerEbert.com going as far to say that “Wrath of Man is one of Guy Ritchie’s best-directed movies—and one of his most surprising, at least in terms of style and tone.”

Peter Debruge of Variety echoed Seitz’s praise, saying: “A few years ago, when Sam Mendes left the Bond franchise, Ritchie’s name was floated as a possible replacement. He didn’t take the gig, but Wrath of Man shows that he certainly could have, classing up his signature technique while never quite abandoning the cockney swagger.”

The Guardian‘s Benjamin Lee was not quite as complimentary in his three-star review, but did add: “while hinged on a threadbare plot as familiar as it is forgettable, this sinewy action B-movie delivers just about enough primal entertainment.”

However, there were a few more critical reviews, as Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times said “tired, uninspired and meandering, Wrath of Man is a step backward for Ritchie”, while Screen Daily‘s Tim Grierson of Screen Daily wrote: “the empty swagger leaves the whole enterprise feeling a bit mechanical — a heist without the faintest whiff of escapist pleasure.”

Wrath of Man is set to be released in cinemas in July 2021.