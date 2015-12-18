Who knows Star Wars better – Harrison Ford or John Boyega?
And which of them is a closet Doctor Who fan?
Let’s face it – with seven movies full of made-up technology, obscure planets and countless strange characters it’d be impossible to know everything there is to know about Star Wars. Even the best of us lurking on wookiepedia forget the odd member of Figrin Da’n and the Odal Nodes from time to time.
But surely, we thought, after time actually making the movies the stars of the world-beating franchise would have a bit of special trivia insight. And they’d be super keen to play a game based on that premise on camera, despite being tired after endless days of interviews – right?
To put both theories to the test, we quizzed two of The Force Awakens’ leading lights on some of the more obscure characters living in a galaxy far far away. In the red lightsaber corner – original trilogy mainstay and returning hero Harrison Ford. In the blue – newbie and acknowledged Star Wars fanboy John Boyega.
To see who won you’ll have to watch the video, but in the course of the game we also learned an awful lot about both actors. Turns out Harrison Ford didn’t get too friendly with any of the aliens on the original Star Wars, John Boyega has a secret love of David Tennant’s Doctor Who years and NEITHER of them know much Welsh.
As for the quiz, we’ll leave it up to you to decide who was the student, and who was the master…
Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens is in cinemas now