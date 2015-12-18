To put both theories to the test, we quizzed two of The Force Awakens’ leading lights on some of the more obscure characters living in a galaxy far far away. In the red lightsaber corner – original trilogy mainstay and returning hero Harrison Ford. In the blue – newbie and acknowledged Star Wars fanboy John Boyega.

To see who won you’ll have to watch the video, but in the course of the game we also learned an awful lot about both actors. Turns out Harrison Ford didn’t get too friendly with any of the aliens on the original Star Wars, John Boyega has a secret love of David Tennant’s Doctor Who years and NEITHER of them know much Welsh.

As for the quiz, we’ll leave it up to you to decide who was the student, and who was the master…

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens is in cinemas now