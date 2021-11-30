Poll reveals when it’s OK to watch Christmas films – as 1 in 5 admit they do all year round

With Christmas just a month away, ’tis officially the season to start watching festive films, whether you’re a Love Actually fan or more of a Die Hard person.

Advertisement

However, according to a RadioTimes.com poll, over 20 per cent of readers don’t just stick to the winter months and would happily watch Christmas movies all year round.

When asked when it is acceptable to start watching festive films, almost 3,000 readers replied with their verdict and a fifth of them said that it’s okay to watch Christmas classics the whole year round.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of readers opted for December, with 39 per cent of respondents saying it’s only acceptable in the month of Christmas itself, while November came in close second with 34 per cent.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Very few voters thought starting the Christmas film binge in September and October was a good idea, with both receiving just four per cent of the vote.

RadioTimes.com’s Editorial Director Tim Glanfield said: “Christmas is without a doubt one of the best times of year for TV and film, and what better way to get you in the mood for a festive screen feast than a cinematic Christmas cracker.

“But as our survey shows, most people agree that you can have too much of a good thing and perhaps we should at least wait for the clocks to change before we start watching Miracle on 34th Street.

“But for one in five of our respondents, clearly, they like to jingle all the way through the year. A real commitment to all things festive, which we admire.”

Whether you’re saving your festive flick line-up for December or have already started, there are lots of exciting titles coming this year, with Sky recently unveiling its Christmas line-up including Elf, A Boy Called Christmas, Last Train to Christmas and The Holiday.

Over on Netflix, there’s a host of original films coming to the streamer, from Love Hard to Robin Robin, while Disney Plus has released new Marvel spin-off Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, as well as movie musical Encanto, featuring Brooklyn Nine Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz.

Advertisement

The BBC previously revealed its Christmas line-up, which includes new drama A Very British Scandal and specials from Death in Paradise, Call the Midwife and Ghosts.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Movies hub for all the latest news.