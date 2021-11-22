Robin Robin: Release date, voice cast and trailer for Aardman’s Netflix Christmas short

Over the years, Aardman has provided animation fans with some of the best stop-motion films of all time, ranging from iconic shorts such as The Wrong Trousers to adored features like Chicken Run.

And just in time for Christmas, the animation studio is back with a brand new festive short titled Robin Robin – a 30-minute stop-motion musical about a robin who has a somewhat unconventional upbringing.

If that interests you – and given how delightful it sounds, why wouldn’t it? – then you can read on for everything you need to know about Robin Robin below.

Robin Robin release date

There’s not long to wait – the short film will be streaming on Netflix from Wednesday 24th November, meaning subscribers have more than a month to watch it before Christmas Day rolls around.

The film is the latest collaboration between Netflix and Aardman – who are also working together on a sequel to 2000 film Chicken Run.

Robin Robin voice cast

Aardman can usually rely on some big names to provide voices for its characters, and that’s no different this time around.

The short sees Adeel Akhtar (Enola Holmes) as the caring but cautious Dad Mouse, Richard E Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) as Robin’s mentor Magpie, and Gillian Anderson (Sex Education) as the villainous Cat.

Meanwhile, the main role of Robin is voiced by young actress Bronte Carmichael – who has previously appeared in Christopher Robin, On Chesil Beach, Darkest Hour, and two episodes of Game of Thrones, alongside a regular role on sci-fi series Nightflyers.

Robin Robin plot

The film tells the story of an optimistic young Robin, who has had something of an unusual childhood – raised by a loving family of burglar mice after her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump.

As she grows up, it becomes clear to her that she is rather different from the rest of her family, but desperate to prove her worth to the mice, she sets off on the ultimate heist – and ends up finding out a good deal about herself in the process.

Robin Robin trailer

You can check out a brief trailer for the short below, which teases the magical festive setting and shows her setting off on her adventure – while singing, of course.

Robin Robin is streaming on Netflix from Wednesday 24th November.