Meet the voice cast of Robin Robin

A new Aardman short is being released on Netflix in time for Christmas – with Robin Robin set to tell the heartwarming story of a small bird who sets off on a quest to prove herself to the family of mice burglars who raised her.

Advertisement

As you might expect, the beloved stop-motion animation studio has been able to draft in some big names to lend their voices to the characters – read on for everything you need to know about the cast.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Bronte Carmichael voices Robin

Netflix/Getty

Who is Robin? The main character in the film, Robin is described as a “small bird with a very big heart”. Having been raised by a family of mice burglars, as she grows up Robin begins to become more aware of her differences and sets off on the ultimate heist to prove her worth to the mice – discovering a lot about herself in the process.

What else has Bronte Carmichael been in? Young star Carmichael has a number of film credits to her name – including roles in Darkest Hour, On Chesil Beach, and Christopher Robin. She also appeared as Martha in two episodes of the final season of Game of Thrones and has a regular role as Skye on Sci-Fi series Nightflyers.

Adeel Akhtar voices Dad Mouse

Netflix/Getty

Who is Dad Mouse? The head of the mice burglar clan that raised Robin, Dad Mouse is described as “a bit bumbling and a little bit clumsy” by actor Adeel Akhtar.

What else has Adeel Akhtar been in? Akhtar has many TV and film credits to his name, and won particular praise for his roles as Wilson Wilson in Utopia and as Shazad in the TV film Murdered by My Father. Other recent credits include roles in films such as The Nest, Enola Holmes, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and Ali and Ava, in addition to a main role in the Netflix series Sweet Tooth.

Gillian Anderson voices Cat

Netflix/Getty

Who is Cat? The villain of the piece, Cat is described as a menacing, yet very cool Cat – who would like nothing more than to gobble Robin up.

What else has Gillian Anderson been in? Anderson has played a number of iconic roles in her career – from Special Agent Dana Scully in The X-Files and DSU Stella Gibson in The Fall to Jean Milburn in Sex Education and Margaret Thatcher in The Crown. Film credits include The Last King of Scotland, Viceroy’s House and The House of Mirth, while she will play Eleanor Roosevelt in the upcoming Showtime series The First Lady.

Richard E Grant voices Magpie

Netflix/Getty

Who is Magpie? A curmudgeonly old magpie who Robin encounters on her journey, Magpie has a house full of glittery things that he’s stolen and an unlikely heart of gold. He is desperate to steal the sparkling star from the top of a local Christmas tree and enlists Robin’s help in his endeavour.

What else has Richard E Grant been in? One of the nation’s most popular actors, Grant’s most famous roles include the title character in cult comedy film Withnail and I and his Academy Award-nominated turn as Jack Hock in Can You Ever Forgive Me?. Other film credits include How to Get Ahead in Advertising, Hudson Hawk, The Player, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, The Age of Innocence, Spice World, Gosford Park, The Iron Lady, Logan, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Amira Macey–Michael voices Dink

Who is Dink? Dink is the youngest member of the mouse family with whom Robin has grown up.

What else has Amira Macey-Micahel been in? Macey-Michael’s only other credit is in the film Out of Orbit.

Advertisement

Robin Robin will be available on Netflix from 24th November – check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or take a look at our TV Guide. Visit our Movies hub for more news and features.