Welcome to Hollywoof! The best dogs dressed as TV and film stars
Doctor Who, Harry Potter, Chewbacca... our four-legged friends sure can rock a fancy dress outfit
Published: Monday, 21 October 2013 at 2:04 pm
Desperately seeking inspiration for an outfit for Halloween? Our furry pals show us how it's done...
Star Wars: Chewbacca
Harry Potter
Doctor Who: Doctor and the Tardis
Marilyn Monroe
More like this
Star Wars: Yoda
Thor
Star Wars: Darth Vader
Pirates of the Caribbean: Jack Sparrow
Doctor Who: The accessorised Doctor
Mr. T
Elf
Star Wars: Ewok
Star Wars: The Imperial Walker (or AT-AT)
