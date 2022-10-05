How to watch Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo

The news comes after both James Gunn, who wrote the live-action movies, and Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated producer Tony Cervone had previously confirmed Velma was gay, but said they weren't able to show it on screen.

A new Scooby-Doo movie has landed, and not only does it feature everyone's favourite crime-solving gang, but it has also made one of said gang's sexuality official – Velma is a lesbian, and she has a crush!

In 2020, Gunn had responded to a fan on Twitter who urged him to do another live-action movie in which Velma was explicitly gay.

“I tried!" the Guardians of the Galaxy director said. "In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script. But the studio just kept watering it down and watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version), and finally having a boyfriend (the sequel)."

Cervone echoed the sentiment in an Instagram post during 2020 Pride Month, posting: "I’ve said this before, but Velma in Mystery Incorporated is not bi. She’s gay. We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character when she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficulty with the why.

"There are hints about the why in that episode with the mermaid, and if you follow the entire Marcie arc, it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago. I don’t think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline, but post reset, they are a couple. You can not like it, but this was our intention."

So, want to watch Velma swoon over her latest crush while she helps the Scooby gang solve a Halloween-themed crime? Find out where you can watch the new Scooby-Doo movie below

How to watch the new Scooby-Doo movie

As of 4th October, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo is available to buy (£11.99) or rent (£4.99) from Amazon Prime Video. Across the pond, it will be available on HBO Max from 14th October.

It's unclear at this stage whether that means it will eventually be available via Sky and NOW in the UK, too.

What is Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo about?

Scooby-Doo and Shaggy in Trick or Treat. Warner Bros/ YouTube

The film is the 34th direct-to-video series based on Hanna-Barbera's Scooby-Doo Saturday morning cartoons.

The plot has a Halloween twist, with the Scooby gang (Fred Jones, Velma Dinkley, Daphne Blake, Norville 'Shaggy' Rogers and, of course, their trusty pooch) looking into a new ghost mystery. The catch? The menacing ghosts are their doppelgängers.

The synopsis for the film teases favourite classic foes will return, with Mystery Inc tasked with saving the day once more.

Who is Velma’s love interest in new Scooby-Doo movie?

Coco Diablo in Trick or Treat. Warner Bros/ YouTube

Velma's love interest is villain Coco Diablo.

Coco is a prolific costume designer who has dressed most of the villains faced by Mystery Inc in their career. Despite often butting heads with the Scooby gang, she does develop a soft spot for them, especially Velma, and even collaborates with them on the Trick or Treat case.

As well as a soft spot for Velma, she also loves her talking cat, Esteban.

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video now – try Amazon Prime Video free for 30 days. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.

