Christopher Eccleston, Anna Friel and Emma Thompson cast in transgender marriage case movie
The trio of stars join trans actress Rebecca Root in the new feature film.
Christopher Eccleston, Anna Friel and Dame Emma Thompson have boarded an upcoming comedy-drama film, which depicts the true story of a legal battle fought by a transgender woman and her husband to have their marriage recognised in law.
Hear Me Roar stars Rebecca Root (Heartstopper, Hogwarts Legacy) as Elizabeth Bellinger, a trans woman who married her husband Michael (played by Eccleston), in a secret ceremony in the 1980s.
Almost two decades later, the couple went public with their union and took the government to court to have it legally recognised, with barrister Ashley Bayston (played by Friel) representing them in the case.
Bayston remains close to the extraordinary story, serving as co-writer on Hear Me Roar alongside Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures and Death in Paradise scribe Lisa McMullin.
Thompson co-stars as the judge in the landmark case, Elizabeth Butler-Sloss, with Bridgerton and Trigger Point alum Julian Ovenden also set to appear in an as-yet-undisclosed role.
Thompson said: "I'm weeping like a baby, it's so moving and powerful and funny. It's a great story and script with wonderful characters – I just loved it and it moved me deeply.
"I think it's both fascinating and profoundly meaningful and essential."
Director Amy Coop added: "It's a privilege to be working with such a great team to tell this incredible story, an overlooked part of modern British history that represented a seismic shift for LGBTQ+ people."
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Root is among the UK's most prolific transgender actresses, with past projects including Eddie Redmayne's awards flick The Danish Girl, BBC Two sitcom Boy Meets Girl, Sky supernatural drama The Rising and Netflix hit The Queen's Gambit.
Coop has previously helmed episodes of CBBC series Silverpoint and Northern Irish drama Hope Street, while she has been second assistant director on high-profile shows like Steven Knight's A Thousand Blows, BBC One's Ralph & Katie and Netflix's Feel Good.
Hear Me Roar does not yet have a release date.
Hear Me Roar is coming soon.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.