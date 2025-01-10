Almost two decades later, the couple went public with their union and took the government to court to have it legally recognised, with barrister Ashley Bayston (played by Friel) representing them in the case.

Bayston remains close to the extraordinary story, serving as co-writer on Hear Me Roar alongside Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures and Death in Paradise scribe Lisa McMullin.

Thompson co-stars as the judge in the landmark case, Elizabeth Butler-Sloss, with Bridgerton and Trigger Point alum Julian Ovenden also set to appear in an as-yet-undisclosed role.

Thompson said: "I'm weeping like a baby, it's so moving and powerful and funny. It's a great story and script with wonderful characters – I just loved it and it moved me deeply.

"I think it's both fascinating and profoundly meaningful and essential."

Director Amy Coop added: "It's a privilege to be working with such a great team to tell this incredible story, an overlooked part of modern British history that represented a seismic shift for LGBTQ+ people."

Root is among the UK's most prolific transgender actresses, with past projects including Eddie Redmayne's awards flick The Danish Girl, BBC Two sitcom Boy Meets Girl, Sky supernatural drama The Rising and Netflix hit The Queen's Gambit.

Coop has previously helmed episodes of CBBC series Silverpoint and Northern Irish drama Hope Street, while she has been second assistant director on high-profile shows like Steven Knight's A Thousand Blows, BBC One's Ralph & Katie and Netflix's Feel Good.

Hear Me Roar does not yet have a release date.

Hear Me Roar is coming soon.

