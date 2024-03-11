Hope Street season 3: Release date, cast and latest news
The Northern Irish crime drama is back on BBC One.
Northern Irish crime drama Hope Street is back for its third season on BBC One, with 15 new episodes following the team in Port Devine.
The series is filmed in and around County Down’s seaside town of Donaghadee, and first arrived on screens in 2021, introducing us to Ciaran McMenamin's Finn O’Hare, Kerri Quinn's Marlene Pettigrew, Niall Wright's Callum McCarthy and more.
But when can viewers in different parts of the UK expect to see the episodes air on BBC One, and who from the cast will be back for season 3?
Read on for everything you need to know about Hope Street season 3.
Hope Street season 3 release date
Hope Street season 3 has already aired on BBC One in Northern Ireland, with the season having started showing from Monday 30th October 2023.
However, it is now coming to BBC One in the rest of the UK, with the first episode set to air at 1:45pm on Friday 15th March.
Episodes will then air weekly on Fridays, but if you can't wait, then never fear - all 15 episodes from season 3 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.
The synopsis for the first episode of the new season says: "Port Devine’s new detective, the mysterious Jo Lipton, hits the ground running when she drives into an armed prison break.
"As she takes control of the situation, Jo makes quite the impression – especially on Constable Callum McCarthy.
"Inspector Finn O'Hare has never felt closer to his mum Concepta as they do a charity bungee jump together – until his wife Siobhan forces Concepta to tell him the truth.
"At the Commodore bar, Nicole and Clint are bonding with nephew JJ. As fire takes hold of the pub, however, they might regret asking the supposedly reformed arsonist to light a whole load of candles."
Hope Street season 3 cast
Hope Street season 3 sees most of the major cast members returning, including Ciaran McMenamin, Bríd Brennan, Des McAleer and Kerri Quinn. Meanwhile, new additions include Karen Hassan (The Fall) and Finnian Garbutt (Casualty).
Here's a full list of the cast for Hope Street season 3:
- Ciaran McMenamin as Inspector Finn O’Hare
- Bríd Brennan as Concepta O’Hare
- Des McAleer as Barry Pettigrew
- Kerri Quinn as Marlene Pettigrew
- Niall Wright as Callum McCarthy
- Aaron McCusker as Clint Dunwoody
- Niamh McGrady as Nicole Devine
- Rachel Tucker as Siobhan O’Hare
- Sade Malone as Taylor Quinn
- Louis McCartney as Shay O’Hare
- Ellie Lavery as Niamh O’Hare
- Karen Hassan as Jo Lipton
- Finnian Garbutt as PC Ryan Power
Hope Street season 3 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now, and will start airing on BBC One on Friday 15th March at 1:45pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
