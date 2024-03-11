But when can viewers in different parts of the UK expect to see the episodes air on BBC One, and who from the cast will be back for season 3?

Read on for everything you need to know about Hope Street season 3.

Ciarán McMenamin as Finn O'Hare in Hope Street season 3. BBC / Christopher Barr / Long Story TV

Hope Street season 3 has already aired on BBC One in Northern Ireland, with the season having started showing from Monday 30th October 2023.

However, it is now coming to BBC One in the rest of the UK, with the first episode set to air at 1:45pm on Friday 15th March.

Episodes will then air weekly on Fridays, but if you can't wait, then never fear - all 15 episodes from season 3 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

The synopsis for the first episode of the new season says: "Port Devine’s new detective, the mysterious Jo Lipton, hits the ground running when she drives into an armed prison break.

"As she takes control of the situation, Jo makes quite the impression – especially on Constable Callum McCarthy.

"Inspector Finn O'Hare has never felt closer to his mum Concepta as they do a charity bungee jump together – until his wife Siobhan forces Concepta to tell him the truth.

"At the Commodore bar, Nicole and Clint are bonding with nephew JJ. As fire takes hold of the pub, however, they might regret asking the supposedly reformed arsonist to light a whole load of candles."

Hope Street season 3 cast

Hope Street season 3. BBC / Jack Maguire / Long Story TV

Hope Street season 3 sees most of the major cast members returning, including Ciaran McMenamin, Bríd Brennan, Des McAleer and Kerri Quinn. Meanwhile, new additions include Karen Hassan (The Fall) and Finnian Garbutt (Casualty).

Here's a full list of the cast for Hope Street season 3:

Ciaran McMenamin as Inspector Finn O’Hare

Bríd Brennan as Concepta O’Hare

Des McAleer as Barry Pettigrew

Kerri Quinn as Marlene Pettigrew

Niall Wright as Callum McCarthy

Aaron McCusker as Clint Dunwoody

Niamh McGrady as Nicole Devine

Rachel Tucker as Siobhan O’Hare

Sade Malone as Taylor Quinn

Louis McCartney as Shay O’Hare

Ellie Lavery as Niamh O’Hare

Karen Hassan as Jo Lipton

Finnian Garbutt as PC Ryan Power

Hope Street season 3 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now, and will start airing on BBC One on Friday 15th March at 1:45pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

