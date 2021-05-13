Watch the new trailer for The Ninth Doctor Adventures teasing Christopher Eccleston’s return

“It’ll be… fantastic.”

Advertisement

Big Finish has released the official trailer for audio series The Ninth Doctor Adventures, marking the first time Christopher Eccleston has returned to the world of Doctor Who following over a decade’s absence.

The trailer teases various adventures, including a meeting with the real-life Macbeth (from Shakespeare’s tragedy of the same name), and a spooky encounter with musicians in Paris.

“Humanity, locked on a single planet. One time, one place. I don’t know how you stand it,” the Doctor quips at the beginning of the clip, the audio accompanied by dizzying concept art.

He then promises listeners that the missions they undertake will no doubt be highly “dangerous,” but above all, it will prove an eye-opening, “fantastic” time.

And you don’t have to take just his word for it – you can read RadioTimes.com‘s Doctor Who: Ravagers review too.

On this week’s Doctor Who podcast, our reviewers gave their (spoiler-free) first reaction to Eccleston’s return.

“When I listened to him throughout the whole thing, I thought yeah – that’s the Ninth Doctor,” Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor Huw Fullerton says.

“He sounds right. In my head I’m picturing 2005-era Christopher Eccleston, running around in a leather jacket.”

“But there’s other moments where there are slightly different shades to his performance,” adds Executive Editor Morgan Jeffery. “I think especially because he’s talked about how looking back, he wasn’t entirely satisfied with how he played the lighter moments, and the bigger moments for the Doctor.

“I think that’s where his performance differs slightly here – I think maybe he sounds a bit more comfortable doing that stuff. But your general Doctorishness moments – in those moments, yeah, he does sound exactly as he ever did.”

Vworp your way to a whole galaxy of Doctor Who content Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Doctor Who newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Eccleston is accompanied in the new Big Finish stories by the likes of Save Me’s Camilla Beeput (playing Nova), Silent Witness’s Jayne McKenna (Audrey), Harry Potter and The Cursed Child’s Jamie Parker (Captain Halloran), Sherlock Gnomes star Dan Starkey (Marcus Aurelius Gallius), Holmes & Watson’s Ben Lee (Lieutenant Farraday) and Spitting Image’s Clare Corbett (Ravagers).

Advertisement

Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures volume one are available for physical and digital purchase on the Big Finish website. Check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page for more Doctor Who content, or our full TV Guide for what to watch tonight.