Vikander's Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, who must push herself beyond her limits when she finds herself on the island where her father (Dominic West) disappeared.

The actress was joined by a whole host of famous faces at the film's LA premiere, from her co-star Walton Goggins to actors Kate Bosworth and Daniel Panabaker, and Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki.

Advertisement

See who hit the red carpet below...