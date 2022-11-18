Directed by Paper Towns helmer Jake Schreier and scripted by MCU veteran Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok, Black Widow), Thunderbolts follows a gathered team of anti-heroes who have a very specific skillset for a specific mission.

There is a new team of Marvel titans on the horizon.

The film will follow on from the events of numerous movies and series, but much is shrouded in secrey.

So, who are the Thunderbolts? Well, we have you covered with our guide.

Marvel's Thunderbolts will be released in cinemas on 26th July 2024.

Filming is expected to begin in Atlanta, Georgia, USA in early 2023 and the film's release is due to be the penultimate cinematic release of Phase Five.

The film was confirmed in July 2022.

Marvel's Thunderbolts cast

Yelena (Florence Pugh) in Marvel Studios' BLACK WIDOW, in theatres and on Disney+ with Premier Access. Marvel Studios

The following cast members will appear in Marvel's Thunderbolts.

Florence Pugh as Black Widow/Yelena Belova

Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier/James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes

David Harbour as Red Guardian/Alexei Shostakov

Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster/Antonia Dreykov

Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost/Ava Starr

Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent/John Walker

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina "Val" Allegra de Fontaine

Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross

A selection of characters from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe will return for Thunderbolts.

Pugh reprises her role as Yelena Belova after her appearances in Black Widow and Hawkeye, while Stan is back after his appearances in the Captain America trilogy, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Elsewhere, Black Widow stars David Harbour and Olga Kurylenko are also back, while Hannah John-Kamen returns as her Ant-Man and the Wasp antagonist Ghost.

Meanwhile, Wyatt Russell returns as the brutish John Walker after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which saw him recruited by the mysterious Val, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who also recruited Belova in the post-credits scene of Black Widow.

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Val was revealed to be the new director of the CIA.

Meanwhile, following the death of actor William Hurt, Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend Harrison Ford has been cast as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

Harrison Ford replaces the late William Hurt in the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images

Ford's first appearance as the character will occur in Captain America: New World Order.

One person who has not been confirmed to appear is Daniel Brühl as Baron Helmut Zemo, despite the character's ties to the Thunderbolts.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com on an MCU comeback, Brühl revealed: "Even if I could… I couldn't, you know."

He added: "The only thing I can say, everybody knows – is I'm not dead!"

Maybe he could return after all...

Is there a trailer for Marvel's Thunderbolts?

At present, there is no trailer for Thunderbolts.

However, we will be sure to update you as soon as we have footage.

What is the plot for Marvel's Thunderbolts?

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Val in Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney

The official synopsis for Marvel's Thunderbolts is described as "A group of antiheroes goes on missions for the government."

In Marvel Comics, Thunderbolts were originally a team of supervillains disguised as heroes while the Avengers weren't around but in reality were the Masters of Evil, led by Baron Helmut Zemo.

However, this time around it appears this team has been organised by CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who has already recruited Yelena Belova and John Walker to work for her.

Considering that Thaddeus Ross is a politician, he is probably in league with Val, which is made more likely by their more extreme approach to issues in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

