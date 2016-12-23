Genius! Then IndeedGardenia chimed in to explain how he travels so quickly: "Santa is clearly a wizard with a time turner."

Father Christmas could also have the ability to obliviate muggles who see him, or perhaps he has an invisibility cloak. And how does he fit all the presents in his sleigh? Easy – that's an extension charm.

What if you don't have a fireplace, say the critics? No problem: apparition is the answer (though as JK Rowling recently revealed, it's not so easy to magic yourself to another country – that's one of the reasons Newt Scamander had to take a boat to New York. So perhaps that's why he keeps his reindeer on hand to help out.)

Yer a wizard, Santa.