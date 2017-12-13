The sample chapter (titled The Handsome One) is "continuity-agnostic", so the plot makes very little sense – but it also reads exactly like a Harry Potter book. Ron's scared, Harry's reckless and Hermione knows just what to do.

Confused? Here are some choice lines:

"Leathery sheets of rain lashed at Harry's ghost as he walked across the grounds towards the castle. Ron was standing there and doing a kind of frenzied tap dance. He saw Harry and immediately began to eat Hermione's family."

"'Death Eaters are on top of the castle!' Ron bleated, quivering. Ron was going to be spiders. He just was."

"'Locked,' said Mr. Staircase, the shabby-robed ghost. They looked at the door, screaming about how closed it was and asking it to be replaced with a small orb. The password was 'BEEF WOMEN,' Hermione cried."

Now the future of technology is here, will an author ever need to write a sequel again? Frankly this is a work of literary genius and fully deserving of a Pulitzer Prize, even if it's not actually composed by a human. A minor complication...