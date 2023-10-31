Mitchell will once again be on both writing and directing duties, and Monroe will return as Jay.

Neon and Good Fear Content will produce, alongside original producing team David Kaplan, Erik Rommesmo, Rebecca Green and Laura Smith.

The creatives will undoubtedly be hoping to repeat the box office success of the first film, which grossed $21.9 million globally on a budget of around $1 million.

Details on the rest of the cast and plot are scarce following the announcement, but read on for everything we know so far.

The horror sequel has just been announced, so it will be a while yet before it reaches the big screen.

THR reports that shooting is expected to commence next year, meaning the earliest They Follow could be released would be late 2024, though 2025 is more likely.

They Follow cast

So far, the only cast member confirmed is Maika Monroe who, since the release of It Follows, has gone on to star in plenty of horrors, including The Guest, Significant Other and Watcher.

It's unclear at this stage whether the co-stars who survived the entity will return.

That includes Keir Gilchrist (Atypical) as Paul Bolduan, Olivia Luccardi as Yara Davis and Jake Weary as Jeff Redmond, Jay's former boyfriend, who knowingly passes the entity on to her.

They Follow plot

Not much has been revealed about the horror's plot so far, but the title suggest it could potentially reverse the stakes, with those haunted by the entity tracking it down instead.

This would fit in with comments made by Neon's Tom Quinn in 2015, when he suggested a sequel could "flip the title” before adding, "There’s so much you could do."

They follow trailer

It's still early days, but as soon as a trailer lands we'll update this page.

