The story has been fairly faithfully adapted for the cinema screen, but there are two key book characters missing from the movie and one MAJOR twist that's sure to have both fans of the book and the average cinema goer gasping in shock.

** SPOILER ALERT **

You may want to tread carefully if you've never read the book or not yet seen the film.

Why don't The Hate U Give's DeVante and Nana feature in the film? And how did the shock twist ending, in which Starr's youngest brother, Sekani, wields a gun come about?

We sat down with the author to find out...